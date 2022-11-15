Forum: Jurong Regional Library’s relocation to transport hub will add vibrancy to area

We thank Forum writers Cindy Tan Siok Hoong and Tan Chor Hoon for their letters, “Jurong Regional Library is a social space buzzing with life and learning” (Nov 10) and “Relocation of Jurong Regional Library seems like a waste” (Nov 8), and refer to the article, “Jurong library to be relocated as part of development plan for area” (Nov 4).

The current Jurong Regional Library will be relocated to the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub, situated at Jurong East MRT station. Expected to open in 2028, the relocated library will continue to serve the needs of patrons in the vicinity. It will be near its present location, and similar in size to the current library. Patrons can continue enjoying the learning resources, services and facilities at the current library in the meantime.

The co-location of the library at the transport hub and other community uses, such as a community club and sports centre, will create a community hub in a highly accessible location to serve residents in the west region. This will complement the vibrant commercial node that currently exists around Jurong East MRT station.

The relocation of the Jurong Regional Library will support efforts to inject more varied uses into the area. This is part of our broader effort to develop Jurong Lake District into the largest business district outside the Central Business District, to bring jobs closer to home and to support new growth. It will have a diverse mix of uses for living, working and playing, and provide greater convenience for nearby residents.

More details on the relocated library, which will be developed in line with the National Library Board’s goal to transform and innovate its libraries and archives to enhance patrons’ experience, will be announced when ready.

Yvonne Lim

Group Director (Physical Planning)

Urban Redevelopment Authority

Wan Wee Pin

Director (Planning and Development Division)

National Library Board