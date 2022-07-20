Forum: Juggling priorities like meeting deadline or target may affect judgment on workplace safety

Having union representatives on-site for workplace safety seems a good idea, provided there are enough of them to go around (Union reps on-site can make a difference to workplace safety, July 18). Taking union reps away for safety duty would create a gap in the particular section that they were employed in.

Based on my experience, I understand that before work starts, risk assessment must be carried out.

This involves risk identification, evaluation and control. Often, the safety division's involvement ends after it vets the list.

Identifying hazards and risks is seldom the issue. The problem lies in risk control and on-site implementation.

I am sure everyone knows safety comes first. But in reality, when putting safety first may affect a production target or deadline, and workers think that it would have an impact on their performance appraisal, their judgment of what to prioritise might be impaired.

I believe this is where someone who understands the risk and is not related to the productivity target is needed to stop risk-taking, and to cushion the feared consequences of missing a deadline.

That should be the job of the safety division, which reports to top management.

Whatever decision the management then makes will shape the safety culture in the company.

Lim Swee Thiam