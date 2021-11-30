Forum: Joys offset small downsides of pregnancy

I cannot agree more with Mr Bennie Cheok and Ms Teo Cheng Suat that having children is rewarding and brings boundless joy (Having kids is challenging but brings boundless joy; and Overcoming obstacles for kids' future rewarding, both Nov 23).

As a parent of two who has experienced the immense joys of parenting, I urge all those considering sterilisation before marriage to seriously rethink such a move.

Consider temporary birth control measures instead of opting for sterilisation and possibly having regrets later on.

Many young women pride themselves on being capable career women with fulfilling jobs, and think they have no time to change diapers and bathe and feed babies.

I would say that raising a healthy, well-adjusted child can be as fulfilling and rewarding as excelling in one's career.

As a woman who once similarly harboured thoughts of going childless, I suspect some young women do not want to lose their figure to pregnancy or have to don maternity wear.

These are superficial reasons, and the joys of parenting will soon offset these little downsides of pregnancy.

What is more, one may prefer to have her children caring for her when she is old and frail. While this should not be the main reason to have children, it is a reasonable one.

Low Siew Hua