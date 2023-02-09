Forum: Joyous Thaipusam, thanks to return of live music

I am grateful for the return of live music during the Thaipusam celebrations (Thaipusam returns with live music and foot procession, Feb 6).

It gave me a joyous feeling of devotion as I carried out my spiritual duty in the procession, something I have been doing for the past 20 years without fail.

The music lifted the spirits of the thousands of devotees as they carried out their religious tasks throughout the long route, even in the heavy rain.

The pre-booking of slots enabled the event to run smoothly. I thank the volunteers, organising members and the authorities for their contributions in making this year’s event such an exuberant one.

Chandra Das

