Forum: Join hands to prevent cannabis use among the young

It is very worrisome to read about the teenagers who were arrested for suspected trafficking of cannabis (Five teenagers aged 14 to 16 arrested for suspected trafficking of cannabis, Oct 27).

It seems that younger people are abusing this so-called “soft drug”, and more of them are doing so.

Research has shown that cannabis use can have short- and long-term adverse effects on abusers.

With the prevalence of social media use, my fear is that tech-savvy and street-wise young people can easily access illegal drugs and perhaps distribute them to other young abusers.

The whole community – parents, teachers, friends and the relevant authorities – must put in effort to work closely together and stop the scourge of cannabis use from gaining a foothold in Singapore.

Foo Sing Kheng