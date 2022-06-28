Forum: Japan's discipline on hygiene taught early in life

After working in a few Japanese companies, speaking with former Japanese colleagues and visiting Japan, I can vouch for how the Japanese are very disciplined when it comes to hygiene (How Japan achieved one of the world's lowest Covid-19 death rates, June 19).

There was a culture of mask-wearing in Japan even before the pandemic. The habit prevents the spread of germs in public places and places of work.

In Singapore, when my Japanese bosses and colleagues were coughing or sneezing, they quickly wore a mask and continued to do so until they were well.

The public transport system in Japan is kept squeaky clean as a matter of pride. In public places, people don't talk loudly and are silent when riding public transport as doing otherwise is seen as inconsiderate.

At Japanese railway stations, I saw staff assigned times to clean the inside of the trains when they stopped.

In public schools, which don't have janitors, students stay after school to mop the floors, clap erasers and clean toilets. This trains them to be clean and hygienic, knowing they have to clean up the mess they make.

Much also has got to do with their education system. In the first few years of school, children are taught manners and etiquette alongside basic reading and writing.

This early discipline continues throughout their life and is something which many countries envy and try to emulate.

Yong Chee Wei