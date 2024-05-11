Forum: Japan can say ‘yes’, but not everything’s rosy

While the Opinion piece “The Japan that can say ‘Yes!’” (May 9) paints a picture of a resurgent Japan, a closer look reveals a more complex reality.

Japan’s recent gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.4 per cent in the October to December period from the previous quarter is far from robust. The Nikkei’s boom is fuelled by foreign inflows, by as much as 1 trillion yen (S$8.7 billion) in January, and not domestic strength.

Strong export earnings due to the weak yen mask stagnant consumer spending, as wage increases are eclipsed by inflation.

Furthermore, Japan’s ballooning national debt, now the highest among developed nations at 263 per cent of GDP, raises serious concerns. Rising interest rates could trigger a catastrophic unwinding scenario.

This economic anxiety is manifested in a recent global survey ranking Japan last for workplace well-being (49.1 per cent employee satisfaction), and a 37 per cent drop in outbound travel in March compared with the same period in 2019.

A “cheap Japan” for tourists doesn’t translate into a thriving economy. Singapore, with its deep economic ties to Japan, should be mindful of these underlying challenges.

Cheong Tuck Kuan