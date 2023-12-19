Forum: Japan can play vital role in forging better US-China relations

Asean leaders were invited by Japan to celebrate 50 years of ties between Asean and Japan in Tokyo (From foes to partners: Japan, Asean to mark 50 years of ties, Dec 16).

An action plan was rolled out on concrete steps Japan and Asean will take to forge regional stability, economic cooperation and social exchanges.

Cooperation between Japan and Asean should take into consideration the fast-changing geopolitical developments in the region. The most significant development is the rising influence of China, and the resulting tension between the United States and China.

Japan and Asean nations cannot disregard the tension between US and China on economic and security matters in the region. Should the multi-front tension escalate, all cooperation endeavours between Japan and Asean would be hampered.

Japan, as the second-largest economy in Asia, and with its close relations with the US and China, can play a significant mediating role.

Playing the mediating role is a valuable opportunity for Japan to gain further trust and respect from its Asian neighbours.

As Asean’s long-term prosperity relies heavily on a neutral, stable and conducive geopolitical environment in the region, it is important too for Asean nations to proactively act as a group to ensure that this is sustained and enhanced over time.

Albert Ng Ya Ken