Forum: It takes too long to get parking label for those with mobility issues

My partner recently fractured his leg and wrist in an accident and underwent surgery.

We applied for a Class 2 parking label under the Car Park Label Scheme, which allows vehicles to park in accessible parking spaces for up to 60 minutes to allow passengers with mobility impairment to alight or board.

The application took more than a month to process, which is way too long. This is especially so as patients are typically discharged from hospital for home recovery just a few days after the operation.

Once the application has been approved, the applicant is allowed to park in accessible spaces while waiting for the label to arrive by mail.

But without the pass, it is not clearly visible to other users of parking spaces that the person parking in the accessible space is allowed to do so. This may create unnecessary tension and misunderstanding among residents.

The current processes should be reviewed to shorten the time required to process an application.

The approval letter stated that all prevailing parking charges apply. Given the logistical and administrative stress of transporting and attending to a passenger with mobility impairment, perhaps the parking charges for the 60-minute time limit could be waived, as Singapore moves towards a more socially inclusive and caring society.

Edwin Goh