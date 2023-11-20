Forum: It’s OK to not be perfect in studies

As a second-year computer science student, I have experienced the intense pressure of university life, especially in an environment where perfection in academics and extracurriculars is often sought after. This pursuit can be exhausting and counterproductive.

In my first semester as a freshman, imposter syndrome – doubting my abilities and feeling like a fraud –hit hard. Without coding experience, I constantly felt less capable than my peers. When I did not perform as well for my tests, it made me doubt myself and wonder if I was good enough for the course.

This mindset led to a vicious circle of stress and anxiety, contributing to breakdowns and decreased productivity.

It was only later in the year that I realised that everyone’s path to and through university is distinct and shaped by different sets of experiences and skills.

Understanding that grades and competitive standings do not encapsulate our worth was also key to overcoming the harmful feelings.

With the self-doubting, fear of failure, constant comparison, unnecessary stress and disappointments from exams out of the way, I could study at my own pace, and prioritise understanding concepts and learning from my mistakes rather than focusing on scores. I started to appreciate the process of my own learning, witnessing and celebrating my own progress.

More importantly, I began to value myself more.

With my changed perspective, my university life feels much more meaningful, and just the thought of focusing on myself has led me to discover other things I would want to do in university, beyond just studying.

My life as a student feels more balanced and enriched, and is filled with much more joy and restfulness.

University isn’t just about perfect grades or flawless performances; it’s a journey of learning, growth and self-discovery.

We define our value, and we define what’s best for ourselves. Our friends and the bell curve don’t define us.

Lynnette Ong Xin Hui, 20