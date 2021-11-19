Forum: Issues with address when dining out

Parents' long-term visit passes have no address

Now that Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed to allow up to five fully vaccinated persons from the same household to dine out together, my family took my parents out to a neighbourhood restaurant recently.

However, we were not aware that my parents' long-term visit passes have no address printed on them, and had a hard time trying to prove that they live under the same roof as us. Unfortunately, we could not convince the restaurant of this, and my aged parents were told to dine separately or we all had to leave. What was to be a happy night out turned out to be a nightmare.

Out of desperation, I went to a police station for help to print our address to use together with my parents' long-term passes but was referred to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

At ICA, an officer told me to refer the matter to the Ministry of Health, but did not explain why addresses are not shown on the passes.

I don't think I'm the only person facing this problem.

Lim Cheng Kooi

Mum's with us on alternate weeks

Can the authorities please clarify if my vaccinated elderly mother, who doesn't share my address but lives with my family of four during alternate weeks, is allowed to eat together with the family at a restaurant?

My mother has not been able to eat out for months, and I feel she should not be left alone at home while the four of us dine out.

Angie Tan

Visiting Singaporean's concern

The Government recently relaxed Covid-19 restrictions to allow up to five fully vaccinated people from the same household to eat at the same table at restaurants, with these dining concessions extended to include hawker centres and coffee shops at the end of the month.

I am a Singapore citizen residing overseas and, as required by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the address on my NRIC reflects my overseas residence.

I am now back in Singapore and am staying with my parents. Are we allowed to dine out together and be considered to be from the same household?

I am sure many Singaporeans who have returned from overseas are facing the same issue and would like the authorities to provide an answer.

Loo Chee Chien