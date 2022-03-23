Forum: Is there still a need for Covid-19 safe distancing ambassadors?

The Safe Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs) scheme was started in 2020 to help enforce mask-wearing and social distancing measures.

Since then, with more than 90 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, the Government has pivoted to seeing Covid-19 as endemic, allowing the economy to normalise and people to live sustainably with the virus.

Given this, the SDA scheme may have outlived its purpose.

The population is adjusting to the new policy direction, but there are instances reported online of SDAs using measuring tape to enforce safe distancing in restaurants, confronting pedestrians and stall-owners, and photographing office workers.

While anecdotal, these kinds of behaviour spawn an atmosphere of paranoia and resentment.

If the Government believes that Covid-19 can be seen as endemic and is something to be lived with in the future, is it time it abolished the SDA system?

Bernard Toh Choon Xien