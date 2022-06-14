Forum: Is it unreasonable to ask for proof of parking offence?

I recently received a Notice of Traffic Offence from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) that said I had committed a parking offence.

Since I could not recall the alleged incident, I contacted LTA to ask for photographic evidence.

I was informed that I would have to raise a formal request in writing because the photograph is copyrighted to LTA and cannot be shared by post or electronic means. Upon my request, LTA would make an appointment for me to view the photo in person.

I was advised to make this request as an appeal via the OneMotoring website. However, I noted that I would first have to pay the penalty for the alleged contravention.

In other words, I had to willingly place myself in a position of "guilty until proven innocent". I did not agree with this, so I wrote to LTA via its feedback form.

To date, I have had four frustrating interactions with LTA on the matter.

I was informed that a member of the public had submitted the photographic evidence.

I was further told that LTA could not provide me with the photos, as they were part of the prosecution proceedings and hence confidential. They could, however, be produced in court should I wish to dispute the traffic offence notice.

I had repeatedly assured LTA that I would pay the fine once evidence of the offence was provided. I don't understand why this request for proof is unreasonable.

Lissa Toh