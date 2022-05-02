Forum: Is it time to rein in unfettered, unfiltered social media comments?

The perception that there is limited freedom of speech and expression in Singapore is easily dispelled if one looks at the comments responding to articles posted by local mainstream media outlets on social media.

As there are no clear rules and regulations on controlling or managing online comments, many avid and fiercely determined commenters have been taking advantage of the unfettered and unfiltered space to vent their frustration, anger and unhappiness, and to advance their personal and political interests.

Fuelled by anger and hatred, it is amazing how totally unrelated or irrelevant issues can be contorted, distorted and misrepresented conveniently to suit various narratives.

In today's world of information overload, it is sometimes very difficult to discern truth from falsehood, right from wrong, and good from evil.

To a certain extent, the situation is attributable to the authorities taking a laissez faire approach to online comments.

Should the status quo be maintained in the current online space? Is there a need for the authorities to change their approach and have more control and management of online comments?

Anthony Lim Thiam Poh