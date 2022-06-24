Forum: Irrational sentiments should take back seat in Singapore-Malaysia ties

It seems that former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad derives pleasure in driving a wedge between Singapore and Malaysia (Mahathir says Malaysia should claim Singapore and Riau Islands, June 21).

His assertion that Malaysia should demand that Pedra Branca, Singapore and the Riau Islands be returned to Malaysia is far-fetched.

Tun Dr Mahathir should not instil fear in Malaysians by saying he wondered "whether the Malay Peninsula will belong to someone else in the future".

Today, Singaporeans and Malaysians are more educated and discerning.

Dr Mahathir should realise that his attempt to sow discord between the two countries will not work, given the warm bilateral ties.

Both neighbours have much to gain in the climate of trust and openness.

Irrational sentiments should take a back seat.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng