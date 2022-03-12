Forum: Iron out potential kinks in the system first before aiming for outcome-based healthcare

The Government's new healthcare initiative is a patient-centric model aimed at achieving better health outcomes (Budget debate: Push to get Singapore residents paired with GPs from 2023, March 9).

Each resident here will choose a general practitioner (GP) or polyclinic doctor to enrol with for all his care needs. Empowering the patient to take charge of his health is important in an ideal healthcare system, as outcomes are obviously most important to him.

Increased healthcare spending has not led to the desired health outcomes for the population because healthcare providers can have vastly different goals from patients.

The shift in policy may garner better doctor-patient relationships, improve one-stop medical care, save costs and create a more holistic approach in patient care.

Whether this will lead to statistically significant data-driven improvements in healthcare remains to be seen though.

For outcomes to be objectively assessed, results have to be standardised. This implies that all patient data must be scrupulously input into a national database, which may result in a loss of patient confidentiality.

If we reward good outcomes through better incentives for patients and doctors, the database may be populated with embellished numbers to give the authorities what they want.

At the same time, gross indices like length of hospitalisation stays or mortality rates are crude and do not monitor the quality of life patients have.

Much as I see the benefits of tagging patients to one GP, it should be recognised that some doctors have particular skills and interests in certain conditions on which they stake their reputation.

Patients often shop for the best that each GP can offer, and general practice may not be that general after all.

Where the Government pays a retainer fee to the doctor for each patient registered in his care, is there a danger of patients being under-served?

Even as all recognise that an outcome-based system of healthcare must be the goal, potential kinks in the system need to be considered and ironed out first.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)