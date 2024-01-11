Forum: Iras remains committed to supporting paperless objective

We thank Ms Susan Chua for her feedback (Govt agencies can do more to save paper, Jan 5).

We agree with Ms Chua that we should reduce paper usage and be greener. Iras has thus digitalised 97 per cent of tax notices since May 2021. With digital notices, taxpayers enjoy greater convenience, too.

For property tax, 98 per cent of taxpayers have opted for digital notices. We encourage Ms Chua and other taxpayers to opt in to digital tax notices, too.

They can update their preferences at Iras myTax Portal > Account > Update Notice Preferences. Taxpayers will be notified via SMS and/or e-mail when their future tax notices are ready for viewing on Iras myTax Portal.

For taxpayers who still wish to receive paper notices, Iras will minimise the pages to reduce paper use. This will be done as we progressively enhance our systems over time.

We will continue partnering taxpayers to contribute to a greener Singapore.

Kelly Wee

Director (Corporate Communications)

Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore