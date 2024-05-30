Forum: IPS remains committed to nurturing physics talent

We thank Forum writer Hu Yifei for the letter “Students disappointed that physics competition was cancelled at the last minute” (May 18).

The Institute of Physics Singapore (IPS) would like to apologise to all affected students, teachers, and parents and guardians for the technical issues during the Singapore Junior Physics Olympiad (SJPO) on May 15.

We recognise the passion and commitment that our students and teachers put into preparing for the event, and we share their disappointment that it had to be cancelled because of unforeseen technical issues.

We have made arrangements for the SJPO to take place in July, and have shared more details with participants through their schools.

We are also working with the vendor to investigate the incident to prevent a reoccurrence.

IPS, an organisation run by volunteers, remains committed to promoting the study and appreciation of physics, and will continue nurturing our young physics talent through events such as the SJPO.

Ong Yann Shiou

Competitions subcommittee member (2022-2024)

Institute of Physics Singapore