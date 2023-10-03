Forum: Invasive weeds removed to ensure survival of native plant species

We thank the writer for his feedback (Weeds can have medicinal value, Sept 29).

The National Parks Board’s Forest Restoration Action Plan, introduced in 2019, aims to regenerate secondary forests in nature parks and other disturbed areas on the periphery of the nature reserves. As part of the reforestation effort, working with the community on site preparation which includes the removal of non-native plant species is necessary. 

Though some invasive weeds, such as the mile-a-minute, may be used in traditional medicine, they are fast-growing and tend to outcompete nearby plants, smothering them or blocking off sunlight.

Along the Rail Corridor, the mile-a-minute weeds were affecting newly planted native tree saplings and had to be removed to ensure our native plants can grow and thrive. Enhancing our habitats with a diversity of native species helps prevent invasive species from recolonising those areas, to ensure the survival of Singapore’s native biodiversity.

Lim Liang Jim
Group Director, Conservation
National Parks Board

