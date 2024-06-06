Forum: Introduce special subjects in mainstream schools for special needs students

I read with interest the Opinion piece “Don’t isolate kids with autism, involve them in regular activities” (April 20) and the Forum letter “Steps taken to build more inclusive community for students with special educational needs” (June 3).

Scientists have realised that there is a broad diversity of human cognition. We now use neurodiversity to describe many conditions, including autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia. In many cases, neurodiverse individuals may not perform worse academically than neurotypicals. They just think differently and may have special strengths.

In mainstream education, subject-based banding is a great way to customise learning for every student according to his subject-based strengths and weaknesses, and also to remove the stigma associated with certain labels. We can extend this concept so that mainstream schools can be more inclusive of special needs students.

We can introduce special subjects for students who need them, such as social communication, learning about emotions, executive function, and special physical education classes for those with weak motor skills. These can help special needs students in mainstream education to adapt better in society. It will also help the neurotypical students to be more aware of the diversity of people and better appreciate those with special needs.

Er Chiang Kai