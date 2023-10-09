Forum: Interactive map shows locations of trumpet trees

We thank the Forum writer for his feedback (Use trumpet trees to create our own ‘sakura’ parks, Oct 6).

The National Parks Board (NParks) considers a wide range of factors when deciding on the tree species to be planted along our streetscapes and in parks and gardens. These include the planting theme such as forest or coastal treatment, site conditions, and proximity of site to nature reserves, where we plant native tree species that will help provide habitat and food for our native wildlife and enhance ecological connectivity between our nature reserves.

NParks is also strengthening connectivity between our green spaces through nature ways, which are planted with native species to replicate the natural forest structure. At the same time, we may plant suitable non-native species with large crowns, attractive flowers, coloured foliage and edible fruits to supplement the planting palette and enhance the overall aesthetic. An example of this is the trumpet tree.

The trumpet tree (Tabebuia rosea), also known as the rosy trumpet tree, features a crown full of pink or white flowers, and they usually bloom following heavy rain after a period of hot and dry weather.

Members of the public can see trumpet trees along our streetscapes and in parks and gardens across Singapore, including large clusters at Bedok Reservoir Park, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Sun Plaza Park. The main spine of Lakeside Garden at Jurong Lake Gardens features a pink flowering tree collection comprising the trumpet tree, pink mempat (Cratoxylum formosum) and crepe myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica). The public can also visit the interactive map at go.gov.sg/treessg to view the locations of trumpet trees in Singapore.

NParks will explore, with the Land Transport Authority, the suggestion to plant a cluster of trumpet trees along the North-South Corridor, and we will continue to bring nature closer to the community as we transform into a City in Nature.

Oh Cheow Sheng

Group Director, Streetscape

National Parks Board