Forum: Insurers should support cancer screening

I refer to the report, "Large-scale clinical study on use of blood test for early screening of multiple cancers" (July 7).

Currently, the Health Promotion Board recommends that the public screen themselves for colorectal, breast and cervical cancer.

Singaporeans can get highly subsidised screening for these three cancers at polyclinics and Community Health Assist Scheme family clinics for $5 or less. But take-up rates for screening have been low.

Diagnosing breast, cervical and colorectal cancer early via screening has been shown to be more cost-effective than diagnosing these cancers at a symptomatic stage.

Visiting your family physician at least once a year, even if you feel well, would allow the doctor to send you for the appropriate screening tests.

One major issue that ought to be tackled is how most Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurers do not support health screening.

Most IP insurers also do not reimburse the cost of follow-up treatment after a health screening.

For example, when an asymptomatic patient with a positive faecal immunochemical test undergoes a colonoscopy, most IP insurers would not reimburse the cost of the colonoscopy.

For health screening to be widely accepted by Singaporeans, it is time for IP insurers to support the Ministry of Health's shift towards preventive care under the Healthier SG strategy.

Desmond Wai (Dr)