Forum: Insurance firms should not abandon policyholders by phasing out plans for profit

I sympathise with Forum writer Ng Sout San (Insurance company making it hard for policyholders to have continuity of care, April 8).

Recently, our insurance company wrote to us to say it would be phasing out our insurance plan. The reasons given included “evolving market conditions and medical inflation”.

There are certainly business considerations for insurance companies. However, to phase out an insurance scheme just because it is not profitable is not the right thing to do as affected clients have stayed on the scheme through regular payment of premiums through the years.

We had been paying our premiums for about 30 years and had not made any claim until last year. Insurance companies should have a long-term commitment to their clients and not abandon them because of profit considerations.

Chia Keow Chin