Forum: Institute committed to providing opportunities for adult educators

We thank Mr Liu Fook Thim for his letter “Champion welfare of freelance trainers” (Aug 1).

The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) was set up in 2008 to raise the quality of training and adult education (TAE) in Singapore through the continual education of adult educators, in collaboration with the Government, institutes of higher learning, trade associations and enterprises.

There has since been an increase in the number of adult educators who have undergone IAL’s training programmes. The profiles of these educators reflect the diversity of the TAE landscape, ranging from freelance trainers and consultants, to those employed with TAE providers and in-house trainers with enterprises.

IAL’s core mission is to drive professionalism in the TAE sector, and it is committed to providing opportunities for our adult educators, whether freelance or employed, to stay ahead of market demand in training.

For example, with the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), IAL has launched programmes to help adult educators leverage AI in their work. We encourage adult educators, especially freelancers whose income depends on training assignments or contracted projects, to actively tap these learning avenues to ensure relevance and growth in their career trajectories.

Adult educators need to continually invest in upgrading and evolving their competencies to stay relevant in their field of work. As professionals who are equipped with a range of skills and competencies, adult educators are also well placed to take on opportunities to move laterally into other occupations, to advance their personal and career development.

Besides offering programmes for upskilling, IAL also has platforms for adult educators to chart their professional development pathways, network with other professionals, and embark on learning journeys to keep updated with the latest developments in adult learning.

IAL’s Centre for Workplace and Learning Performance provides a suite of outcome-focused consultancy services specially designed to guide enterprises towards embarking on workplace learning and employee-driven initiatives and projects.

Consultants in our adult educator network will have the opportunity to offer their services to these enterprises.

IAL will continue to actively engage the adult educator community and support them in their careers and growth.

Samson Tan (Dr)

Director

Learning and Professional Development Division

Institute for Adult Learning