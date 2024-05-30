Forum: Instil greater road discipline with clearer rules and less tolerance of accidents

Most residents in Singapore will agree that, compared with many other countries, our traffic system dangerously lacks discipline.

I think this is due to our misplaced tolerance and acceptance of minor accidents, a lack of rigour in traffic management, and a lack of enforcement.

Currently, traffic accidents that do not involve injury, hit-and-run and certain other criteria do not involve the Traffic Police.

Yet, these minor accidents often have similar root causes as major ones and often differ only in the particular circumstances. A habitually careless driver will go unnoticed by the law until he causes a major accident.

It is also common knowledge that drivers who cause minor accidents can escape or delay civil penalties by simply not reporting an accident, as reporting is not a statutory requirement.

Perhaps it is time to revert to the previous system where the Traffic Police were involved in all traffic accidents, minor or major.

Careless driving needs to be penalised, even for minor accidents, precisely so that it does not result in a death or injury under different circumstances.

Greater rigour is also needed in the traffic management system. Ambiguous signs such as “Slow” and “Reduce speed now” should be replaced with those with specific speed limits, which should be enforced as absolute limits. A speed limit sign must be accompanied by another indicating its end. “Stop” should be distinguished from “Give way”. Motorcyclists should not be allowed to straddle two lanes. Stop lines should not be crossed at traffic junctions.

More enforcement is also needed. Most residents who travel abroad will agree with me that they are more likely to get a traffic fine in many other countries than in Singapore.

Instilling greater discipline entails making the rules clearer, expecting compliance, and not tolerating any accident. Reverting to the previous policy of making all traffic accidents reportable to the Traffic Police will be a good start.

Ang Peng Seng