Forum: Instead of checking vaccination status, onus should be on diners to follow the rules

The relaxed rules which allow up to five vaccinated people to dine out will take effect at hawker centres and coffee shops that can check patrons' vaccination status.

But why the need to limit this to only eateries that can check people's vaccination status?

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated persons are not allowed to dine at hawker centres or coffee shops, and action is taken against those caught breaching the rules.

This should be deterrence enough for Singapore to do without the need for checking patrons' vaccination status at hawker centres and coffee shops.

The onus should be on diners to follow the rules. The majority should not be inconvenienced due to a few irresponsible people who refuse to abide by the rules.

Frank Lim Choo Beng