Forum: Instant fund transfers should not be the norm

My sister, a well-educated retiree used to dealing with hard numbers in her professional life, was almost scammed of her life savings just this week. Fortunately, a friend stopped her just in time before this happened.

A good education is no match for well-rehearsed and persuasive fraudsters, now increasingly aided by artificial intelligence.

Before this age of electronic funds transfers – people’s life savings can now disappear at the click of a button – the remittance of funds took days. People could correct any bad judgment with time to spare.

This is not the case any more, and is something that scammers take full advantage of.

Big businesses and financial institutions make big monetary decisions, for which speed of transaction is important. But for the majority of the public, it makes more sense to take their time instead, to either sleep over major decisions or discuss matters with others first.

Banks should allow customers to opt in if they want on-the-spot electronic remittance or withdrawal of funds. If not, I suggest the default function is for all transactions to go through only after a day or two.

Banks are also far less responsible for liability and perhaps need to do less due diligence for transactions if clients have been given a few days to mull over their decision.

Cooling-off periods are already an established and mandated procedure for many transactions. They should also apply to fund transfers, unless one has opted in for immediate action. Too many of us, especially the ones who can least afford to, act in haste and live to regret at leisure.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)