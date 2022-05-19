Forum: Installation of fire alarms mandatory for homes built from June 2018

We thank Ms Catherine Ong Wei Min for her feedback (Make fire alarms and smoke detectors a must in flats, May 16).

We agree that fire alarms are important. Fire alarms enable members of the public to be alerted to a fire early and to evacuate swiftly and safely before it escalates.

Ms Ong suggested that fire alarm installations in HDB flats and private apartments be made a requirement. We would like to inform everyone that since June 2018, all new residential units and existing units that are undergoing fire safety works, such as renovation works involving a fire-rated door, are required under the Fire Code to install home fire alarm devices (HFADs) within the units. An HFAD is an automatic smoke or heat detector that provides early warning of a fire.

While the installation of HFADs is not mandatory for residential units built before June 2018 and which have not undergone fire safety works since June 2018, we encourage all home owners to install HFADs for their own safety.

More information about HFADs, including the various types of HFADs and where to buy them, is available on the SCDF website, www.scdf.gov.sg/HFAD

Leslie Williams (Colonel)

Director (Designate), Corporate Communications

Singapore Civil Defence Force