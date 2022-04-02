Forum: Install netting to deter birds from feeding at tray return areas

Having to return trays at food establishments has cultivated a sense of personal responsibility in people.

Returning trays and crockery gives the next diners a clean table to have their meals.

However, the tray return points at many hawker centres I frequent do not have netting to prevent birds from flying in.

On many occasions, I have seen crows and mynahs pecking at the leftover food on the trays in the return areas.

This is unhygienic and could result in health issues if the utensils are not washed thoroughly.

The National Environment Agency should consider installing anti-bird netting at all hawker centres under its management.

This would create a hygienic environment for diners, and cleaners would not have to chase the birds away when they clear the trays.

Alan Chin