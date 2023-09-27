Forum: Install more solar panels at petrol stations

There are over 180 petrol stations taking up an estimated 4 million square feet of land space. With their relatively large roof surface to built-in space, they are ideal structures to install solar panels to generate renewable energy.

Oil companies, as key contributors of carbon emissions, have a social responsibility to do whatever it takes to help reduce their carbon footprint.

However, only a few stations have solar panels installed to power up electric vehicle (EV) chargers (Shell launches its fastest EV chargers powered by solar energy at 3 locations, Aug 7). Such a move is good for the oil majors to get green credentials, but there is way more they can do.

Based on the land space petrol stations occupy, thousands of 60-cell panels could be installed. The renewable energy generated could be used to run the stations, for example, to cover air conditioning and refrigerator usage.

Why are the oil majors not doing more? Return on investment should not be the only consideration for doing so.

Even if petrol stations are closed or made redundant, the solar panels can simply be re-installed elsewhere.

Lim Yeow Siang