Forum: Install lifts at overhead bridge in front of mall to help seniors cross

Lifts have been installed at the overhead bridges along the Ayer Rajah Expressway in front of Block 610 after Exit 9 towards Tuas, in front of The Parc Condominium and just after Exit 11 towards Tuas.

There is no lift, however, at the overhead bridge in front of the NEWest mall. The staircase for that overhead bridge is also quite steep, making it difficult and dangerous for some pedestrians, especially seniors, to climb.

There is enough space to construct lift shafts on both ends of the bridge, in front of NEWest and at the end of Faber Drive. A lift shaft behind the bus stop would not obstruct vehicles moving in and out of the houses on both sides of Faber Drive.

West Coast Drive was recently classified as a Silver Zone, an indication that there are many seniors in the area who would benefit from lifts at that overhead bridge.

Tan Gee Chee