Forum: Install community fridges in more neighbourhoods

There are 14 community fridges in Singapore which are stocked by generous residents, shop owners and volunteers from food donation organisations.

As the issue of food wastage becomes a bigger concern in Singapore, these community fridges help reduce food wastage and feed those in need.

Many of my neighbours in Hougang are senior citizens. Having a community fridge here too would help them and those who are financially challenged pick up food more efficiently and conveniently, for free.

More neighbourhoods in Singapore should have community fridges.

Sin Ze Ying, 16

Secondary 4 student