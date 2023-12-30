Forum: Insightful reports on tackling low birth rate the Japanese way

I commend The Straits Times’ Japan correspondent Walter Sim for his insightful reports, “I want three children” and “The most beautiful thing” (both Dec 25), on how two Japanese municipalities are bucking the trend of depopulation and how Japan wants more fathers on childcare leave.

The articles highlight collaborative efforts among Japan’s government, communities and companies to address the pressing issue of declining birth rates.

Key takeaways include policies like babysitter subsidies, extended paternal leave, robust childcare infrastructure, and community and corporate support for young families.

Importantly, the reports emphasise that nurturing children is among life’s most beautiful endeavours.

Cheong Wing Kiat