Forum: Individual and community actions still most critical elements in dengue control

We thank Mr Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban for his Forum letter, "Expand Project Wolbachia to dengue high-risk area Marsiling" (June 17), and agree that everyone can do his part to prevent dengue.

Eight additional sites will be progressively covered from next month under the National Environment Agency's (NEA) latest expansion of Project Wolbachia. These high-risk HDB areas have been selected to receive releases based on historical dengue data and Aedes aegypti mosquito population in these areas.

The landscape of these locations was also considered to ensure there are borders such as parks and highways that can serve as a natural barrier, to contain each study site and minimise migration of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes into the selected sites.

Another factor considered was NEA's mosquito production and release capacity, which limits the number of sites we can expand into.

As Wolbachia is not a turn-key technology, constant efforts are required to develop innovations and engineering solutions to automate and sustain the mosquito production and release processes. Besides building in-house capability and working with collaborators to further scale up our capacity to expand the project to more areas, NEA will continue to study different release strategies and tactics to determine the most effective and impactful approaches for wider-scale deployment in future.

Even as we roll out Project Wolbachia to more areas, the technology is not a silver bullet. The prevention of mosquito breeding remains critical in keeping the overall mosquito population low, not just that of the Aedes aegypti species.

NEA will continue to monitor ground situations and work with stakeholders and the community on source reduction efforts. With or without Wolbachia-Aedes releases, community efforts and vector control operations must continue to tackle the threats of dengue. Ultimately, individual and community responsibility and actions are still the most critical elements of dengue control.

Ng Lee Ching (Associate Professor)

Group Director

Environmental Health Institute

National Environment Agency