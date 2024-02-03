Forum: India’s GDP figure leaves out climate change challenge

Associate editor Ravi Velloor’s excellent essay “The Indian Republic at 75” (Jan 31) gives a considered scorecard of India’s achievements and prospects at 75.

But it also reveals how the biggest development challenge of climate change, highlighted worldwide including in Singapore throughout 2023, gets ignored when discussing the all-important and faulty measure of gross domestic product (GDP) growth. GDP’s fatal error is in not netting out massive environmental and climate harm in the growth process.

It is true that India’s carbon footprint in per capita terms is only 2.3 tonnes compared with a global 6.3 tonnes.

But India’s effluents are the third highest in the world; China’s and India’s are rising fast – India’s was twice China’s rate in 2023.

There are no easy answers to how India can decarbonise quickly, but unless this conundrum is front and centre in celebrating GDP, all bets are off.

It is often asked how a lower-middle-income country can afford climate action.

However, the Reserve Bank of India’s analysis says the question should be posed the other way round: that, without climate action, India could risk up to 4.5 per cent of its GDP by 2030, owing to lost labour hours alone from extreme heat and humidity.

Adaptation (like improving drainage and coastal protection) and mitigation (like switching to renewables) would help avoid these losses.

The way forward is an all-out effort to abate carbon discharges in energy, industry, transport and agriculture, with built-in pricing (like carbon taxes) to accelerate India’s net-zero target date.

Vinod Thomas