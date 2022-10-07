Forum: Independent health assessment crucial to ensure safety of blood donors over 65

We thank Mr David Soh Poh Huat for his suggestion (Let blood banks do health checks, Sept 30).

It is very important to ensure blood donors' safety during the blood donation process.

Thus, it is crucial for all blood donors above the age of 65 to obtain medical certification from a medical doctor via a health examination to determine their fitness to continue donating blood.

This is different from the pre-donation medical screening at the blood bank which assesses one's eligibility to donate blood.

A health examination is to determine the general status of a person's health and detect possible unknown medical concerns.

It includes a review of medical history, physical examination and an electrocardiogram.

The health examination is carried out by an external medical provider for an independent assessment of the donor's health.

It is available for free at any of the clinics under the Health Sciences Authority's appointed medical provider.

Alternatively, donors can also do it at their preferred clinic at their own cost.

We thank donors like Mr Soh who have shown us strong support all these years.

Your regular blood donations have enabled us to provide a safe and sustainable blood supply for patients in Singapore.

Kam Wooi Seong (Dr)

Assistant Group Director (Blood Supply)

Blood Services Group

Health Sciences Authority