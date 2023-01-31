Forum: Increased fertility awareness would help couples have children

I refer to the recent letter, “Give Singaporeans and their foreign spouses more support for IVF treatment” (Jan 25), calling for greater financial assistance for couples who wish to conceive using in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Infertility can be a very difficult, painful and emotional journey, and couples should be helped as much as possible.

One option is to increase fertility awareness. In my experience, many couples are not fully equipped in this area, and therefore may miss the rather narrow window of fertility in each cycle. When this is addressed, a number of couples are able to conceive naturally.

There are various medically proven ways of recognising when fertility is optimal, which involve observing and recognising changes in the vaginal discharge, and are taught by qualified instructors.

I propose that the authorities consider the following as part of their efforts to assist couples who seek help to conceive:

Train more healthcare personnel in fertility awareness, and offer such services in hospitals and polyclinics.

Source or develop the best available apps to track fertility to help couples in this area.

Make ovulation test kits more accessible and affordable for couples who wish to use them. Testing for ovulation is helpful since ovulation tends to take place around 24 to 36 hours after a positive test. For now, these kits are either expensive when bought at stores, or of variable quality when bought online.

John Hui Keem Peng (Dr)