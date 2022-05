As I went through a few insurance companies' websites looking to buy travel insurance, I noticed that while all adults pay the same premium, those who are at least 70 years old have a much lower medical expenses compensation limit.

This can be as low as 25 per cent of that paid to those below 70.

This feels unfair. With people living longer and borders being reopened, more and more older folk are travelling, and they need better insurance coverage.

Phee Poh Koon