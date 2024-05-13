Forum: Incorporating chess into learning will benefit students

Beyond its reputation as a game of strategy, chess has proven to be a powerful tool for improving student performance and behaviour, fostering self-control and enhancing cognitive thinking.

Research has shown that regular chess practice can improve academic performance, particularly in mathematics and critical thinking. Integrating chess into school curricula and extracurricular activities lets educators create a supportive environment that nurtures both academic and behavioural growth.

For students struggling with impulse control, anger management or attention deficits, chess offers a structured outlet for channelling their energy constructively. Studies have shown that through guided instruction and regular practice, students can learn to regulate their emotions, think before acting and develop empathy for their opponents.

At its essence, chess demands discipline and strategic thinking. Players must carefully consider their moves, anticipate their opponent’s strategies, and adapt their tactics accordingly. These mental exercises not only sharpen cognitive skills, but also instil valuable life lessons in self-control and decision-making.

In the fast-paced world of education, where distractions abound and attention spans wane, chess provides a welcome respite. The focused, analytical nature of the game serves as a calming influence, offering students a reprieve from the chaos of daily life.

By organising chess tournaments and clubs, or even incorporating chess into behavioural intervention programmes, schools can create a culture of learning and growth that transcends the confines of the classroom.

Ibrahim Fergo