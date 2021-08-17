Forum: Incorporate solar power systems in all new private properties

Our home planet is undoubtedly in distress. We need to do more to slow down or even reverse climate change, if that is possible.

Merely concentrating on phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles and adopting green building codes for commercial buildings is not enough.

I believe our building codes for private residential properties need to be brought up to date.

As far as is feasible, solar power systems should be included in all new private properties, especially in landed properties.

Solar power systems are more advanced now, and as Singapore boosts its efforts to adopt this form of green energy, so should we intensify efforts when it comes to the residential property sector (PUB planning 2 more large-scale floating solar farms at reservoirs, Aug 16).

Obviously, these properties will be more expensive. However, the solar power system would eventually pay for itself in reduced electricity costs.

If banks provide loans for these homes at more favourable interest rates, this would give buyers even greater motivation to consider these more expensive properties.

David Loh