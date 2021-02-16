Forum: Income should reinstate no-claim discounts on insurance premiums for riders

I can understand NTUC Income's rationale to move away from full payment towards a co-payment claim for medical bills to discourage over-consumption of medical services (Insurers moving away from covering hospital bills in full, Feb 11).

Previously, Income gave a discount on premiums for riders when no claims were submitted in five consecutive years.

Subsequently, this was discontinued due to the high number of claims.

I would encourage Income to reinstate the discount on premium incentives for riders, similar to the no-claim bonus for motor insurance, as an added incentive for people to stay healthy to enjoy a lower premium.

Chin Kee Thou