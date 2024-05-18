Forum: Include puzzle solving in CCAs and senior activity centres

I agree with the writer of the letter “Incorporating chess into learning will benefit students” (May 13) and would like to suggest including solving crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble as co-curricular activities (CCAs) in school.

More of such activities could also be introduced in active ageing centres to reduce cognitive decline among elders.

Those with limited English vocabulary could also benefit by learning new words and communication skills through solving puzzles or playing Scrabble with others under guidance. Solving crossword puzzles can also be enjoyed alone, and can help relieve stress.

Apart from playing computer games, schoolchildren can also solve puzzles with their parents, thus promoting family bonding.

I also hope such crossword puzzles and contests can be published in town council and Housing Board newsletters, so more people can take part and benefit from solving them.

Tan Keong Boon