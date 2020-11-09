Forum: Include mental health subject in secondary school curriculum

While the topic of mental health in Singapore has increasingly become less of a taboo and more openly discussed in recent years, more can be done to help people understand the mental health scene in Singapore, and to help those who may be struggling.

The youth have been the main advocates for mental health awareness and are more willing to share their experiences, if it means helping someone out, or helping them feel less alone.

Mental health issues are unique to each individual, and while there is no set "cure" or way to cope, listening and learning about other individuals' experiences can help people begin to realise that maybe they are going through something similar, and how to help themselves.

Therefore, I believe that community leaders such as educators have a very large role to play in helping students understand mental health better.

I believe it is essential for educators to be equipped with the skills to recognise and provide the necessary help when their students face mental health issues.

I suggest that the topic of mental health be included in the secondary school curriculum.

We are taught how to take care of ourselves in health education classes, but these classes focus more on physical health and hygiene. Easing students into the topic of mental health starting from Secondary 1 could be an option to explore.

Moreover, this could extend to educating parents about mental health. This could potentially improve the expectation management between parents and their children when it comes to school and excelling in it.

Hopefully, parents can start to realise that their child might be going through something deeper than what they initially perceive.

It will take years before we can eradicate the stigma against people with mental health issues, assuming we ever succeed.

However, I believe that if Singapore takes a step in educating our youth about mental health from a young age and continues its efforts in advocacy, it can be a much more open-minded and aware city. Awareness is the first step to making a change.

Melody Wee Shi Qin