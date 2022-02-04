Forum: Include disability awareness and inclusion workshops in school curriculum

As an aspiring educator, I would like to see a basic awareness and understanding of disability and special needs inculcated in the young, especially at the primary and secondary levels, as Singapore seeks to honour its pledges to build a more inclusive society for persons with disabilities.

Disability-inclusive education should begin at the school-going age, as that is when most of us develop socially.

I call on the Education Ministry to rethink the priorities of the character and citizenship education curriculum.

While it is vitally important to continue having mental health and sexuality education workshops to protect young people from external harm, it's equally indispensable to have disability awareness and inclusion workshops as part of the curriculum. These workshops could also be extended to parents and caregivers of students with special needs.

Shalom Lim Ern Rong