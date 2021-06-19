Forum: Include culture references in all aspects of learning

The recent reports of comments and acts of racialism are disturbing.

What can we do to mitigate the situation?

Perhaps it is time to introduce culturally responsive education that communicates and represents information in a way that is familiar to the students' cultures.

The aim is for students to experience first-hand the positive perspectives and meanings of inclusivity, respect, and valuing one another's culture in the classroom, beyond dressing up for Racial Harmony Day.

The principle of a culturally responsive education is the experience of learning rather than the teaching itself.

Students need to feel respected and recognised as contributing members having cultural and knowledge resources to share in the classroom.

Teachers need to create more opportunities for students to learn from one another.

Such learning opportunities are windows into how different cultures learn in different ways.

They provide insights into one another's cultural values and beliefs because we learn in the context of our culture.

The respect of diverse cultures also begins at home.

As a young child, I remember seeing my mum, knowing only a smattering of Tamil, converse animatedly with her Indian colleagues.

It left a deep impression on me, this relationship of respect - sincere and mutual.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)