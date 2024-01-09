Forum: Include colonoscopy info in Health Buddy app

Recently, I used the SingHealth Health Buddy app and was pleasantly surprised to see a new feature called “Health Up!”.

I set up my profile, and was presented with a full list of health screening recommendations, customised for me. I input my blood pressure numbers and was given immediate analysis and even health recommendations.

In addition, there is an option for notification reminders when my various screenings are due, which I found useful.

However, when I wanted to check the date of my last colonoscopy, the information was not in the test results section. I could not find it when I checked the HealthHub app directly.

I called Singapore General Hospital and was given the number for the medical records office to get the information. I was told the probable reason the colonoscopy information was not included in the app was the data would not be easily understood by the patient.

I feel that a better approach is needed on this. The information of the colonoscopy should have been included in the app, but presented in layman’s terms that would be easily understood by the patient. This would allow for greater transparency of patients’ medical records and let them take greater ownership of their healthcare needs.

Nonetheless, I encourage the use of the Health Buddy app, which continues to improve, letting me keep track of my healthcare journey.

Ng Ching Ling