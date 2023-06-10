Forum: Include cheese in list of unhealthy foods

I refer to the commentary “No junk food near supermarket checkout counters: Why England has done it and what we can learn” (May 31).

The Health Promotion Board should include cheese among the high-salt and high-fat unhealthy foods to avoid.

The board could work with fast-food outlets and other food and beverage outlets to offer customers non-cheese options, with cheese as an additional ingredient with added cost.

Most Singaporeans would probably regard cheese as healthy, as it is full of calcium, while being oblivious to its high-salt and high-fat content.

Cheese can also be addictive, as the digestion of cheese leads to compounds that can cause greater craving for it.

Would pizza chains stuff the crust of their pizzas with cheese, in addition to the standard grated cheese on top, if there was no demand?

A good way to prevent cheese addiction is to educate parents, and to reduce the exposure of children to cheese.

Gwee Jin Eng