Forum: Include cancer screening in maids’ health checks

I refer to the commentary, “I accompanied my helper of 28 years home for cancer treatment. It broke my heart” (Sept 24).

I had a similar experience with our Indonesian maid of 2½ years who was looking after my 93-year-old dad. In April, she complained of breast pain, and was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to the lungs and other organs.

As she wanted to be home with her loved ones, she went back to Indonesia for treatment. My dad, who had treated her as a daughter, was sad.

Unfortunately, we received news a few weeks ago that she had died.

There may be other such cases among maids in Singapore.

Employers are required to send maids for regular medical examinations. The authorities should mandate that cancer screening be included. This could perhaps be subsidised, with the cost shared between the Government and employer.

I believe employers would be willing to pay for this, especially for maids who are renewing their contracts and play a significant role in supporting the family. Most importantly, lives can be saved if cancer is detected early.

Ho Kok Wai