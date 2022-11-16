Forum: In the interest of shareholders to know top staff pay

The most common reasons cited by those who responded to a Singapore Institute of Directors survey for resisting full disclosure of the detailed remuneration of directors and chief executives are in the interest of companies and top management, and not shareholders (Only 53% of listed firms fully disclose salaries of top staff: Poll, Nov 11).

Shareholders have the right to know how much the directors and chief executives are being paid. It would help them to determine whether top staff did enough to justify the salaries paid to them.

If given a choice, most people would prefer not to disclose their salary. Hence, full disclosure of remuneration of directors and chief executives of publicly listed companies should be made mandatory. If they are not willing to disclose their salaries, they should not take up the company appointments.

Lee Yim May