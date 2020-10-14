Forum: In reopening borders, public health should be the priority

There have been constant calls from Malaysia for the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border, particularly the links in Johor.

It is true that people and businesses have been affected by the border closure since March 18.

While both countries are looking forward to jump-starting their economies, we should be more circumspect and rational in dealing with the issue in the light of the situation in Malaysia.

As our closest neighbour is facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections, prompt reopening of the border may result in dire consequences, particularly at this juncture where the situation in Singapore is well under control and fast improving.

We certainly do not want a resurgence of Covid-19, as has happened in other countries where complacency and confusion set in.

We must not think of only the people who may lose their jobs if the borders remain closed for a longer time. What matters most is the health issue, which should be our priority over the economic issue.

Losing a job is a temporary setback; however, a life once lost is lost forever.

It is imperative that both countries take the time to discuss prevention and public health matters, and come up with measures which must be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng